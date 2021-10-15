Valmiki Jayanti to be special for BJP this year

Lucknow, Oct 15 (IANS) Eyeing Dalit votes for the 2022 Assembly elections, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is planning special celebrations to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti on October 20.



On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the Kushinagar International Airport to the nation.



Modi will reportedly address a rally, which will be attended by followers of Maharishi Valmiki and Lord Buddha.



Dignitaries from Sri Lanka will reportedly mark the occasion.



The celebrations will be observed in all temples and pilgrimage centres associated with Lord Ram and Ramayana, across the state, with the recitation of the Ramcharitra Manas in sessions of different durations.



The reciting sessions will be in sets of eight, 12 and 24 hours each.



Committees have been formed by the state culture department to conduct the events.



Nodal officers have been appointed in order to ensure smooth organisations of the sessions in each temple in each district, and the celebration will percolate to the tehsil and district levels.



The celebrations are officially said to be a part of the 75 years of India's freedom.



More than 100 priests and eight high priests from Sri Lanka will participate in the event.



--IANS

amita/svn/ksk/