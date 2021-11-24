'Vaccine Vehicle' for door-to-door Covid vaccination launched in B'luru

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the civic agency of Karnataka's capital, in association with the Care India Foundation launched a 'Vaccine Vehicle' special programme on Wednesday to carry out door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination.



Around 80 vaccine two-wheelers and 16 mobile vaccination vans (cars) were flagged off by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on the day.



Each zone will get eight two-wheelers and two mobile vaccination vans (cars) for block and lane level vaccination drive and every vehicle will have a data entry operator (verifier).



In the city, till date a total of 1,36,99,018 doses have been administered, which includes 80,57,563 first dose (88 per cent) and 56,41,455 second dose (62 per cent).



All the Urban Primary Health Centres, within the Palike limits, have been administering vaccine along with camps set up at Yelahanka's Dr B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan and Malleshwaram Youngsters Kabbadi Playground are also administering the vaccine as part of Bruhat Lasika Mela that has options of walk-in and drive-in vaccination.



To increase the vaccination furthermore in the city, block and lane level vaccination drive was taken up. In the city, wherever citizens have taken the first dose and not the second dose, they will be identified and vaccinated by calling them over the telephone and reminding them.



To increase the vaccination numbers furthermore, in the respective assembly constituencies, health teams have been taking up the drive and visiting door-to-door to administer the vaccine to whoever has not been vaccinated.



Till now, in around 70 wards, health teams have visited and a total of 35,000 people have been jabbed.



Similarly, according to the electoral roll, whoever has turned about 18 years of age and has not taken a vaccine is being identified and vaccinated.



--IANS

