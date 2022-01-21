Vaccination status to be pasted in all offices, shops from Feb 1 in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 21 (IANS) The Rajasthan government has revised its Covid-19 guidelines making

pasting of vaccination details of staff mandatory in all offfices and shops from February 1.



Also, it says that in view of the increasing infection of Covid, if a person wants to change the booking made earlier for the coming days, then the hotel concerned will have to refund or adjust the payment made earlier.



A maximum 100 people will be allowed to attend the marriage ceremony to be held across the state. This number will exclude band-baaja players in marriages. Earlier 50 people were allowed to attend weddings however now the government has given some relief in this matter.



The Rajasthan government announced this guideline on Thursday night.



As per the new guideline, weekend curfew will be applicable only in urban areas from 11.30 p.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Monday.



During this, all activities other than essential activities will continue to be banned. Night curfew will be applicable in the entire state from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. By February 1, both doses of the vaccine are mandatory. Meanwhile, the new guideline will be applicable from January 24.



In Rajasthan, a new guideline (COVID-19 Restrictions) was issued by the Home Department regarding Corona on Thursday night.



A total of 14,079 cases were registered on Thursday while 13 deaths were registered. A total of 80 deaths have been registered in the state since January 4 this year.



--IANS

arc/shb