Vaccination for adolescents begins in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3 (IANS) Vaccination drive for children aged 15 and above started across Kerala on Monday, State Health Minister Veena George said.



"The vaccination will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. To start with, it would be Covaxin and till January 10, except on Wednesday, the facility would be provided at special centres besides the state-run hospitals," said George.



According to estimates, there are around 1.5 million children in the age group 15 to 18 in the state and arrangements for their vaccination are in place at 551 centres.



In Thrissur, teenagers, some of whom came with their parents, were seen queuing up to get their first dose of vaccine.



"Not at all I am not afraid to take the vaccine, in fact this vaccine will protect us, so I am happy to have taken this now," said a teenage boy.



However, children who have already turned Covid positive will have to wait for three months before they take the first dose, which can be registered through online using Aadhar card or their respective school identity cards.



