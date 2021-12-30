Vaccination for 35L in 15-18 age group from Jan 3: Guj Minister

Gandhinagar, Dec 30 (IANS) Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Thursday said 35 lakh individuals in the 15-18 age group were identified for vaccination against Covid-19 in a mega drive that will be carried out from January 3-9.



The health teams will administer these vaccine doses at schools and other places.



The Gujarat government will be setting up camps at schools to carry out the vaccination process for 15 to 18 age group. Online registration for vaccination will start from January 1.



"Around 35 lakh children have been identified in the age group of 15 to 18 for vaccination against Covid-19. These children will be administered only Covaxin doses," Patel told the media.



"Students who don't go to school will be administered vaccines on January 8-9 for which online registration on Cowin portal will start from 1st and 3rd January," added the health minister.



"Besides, health workers, frontline workers and 60 plus people will be administered the precautionary dose from January 10. Those above 60 and with comorbidities can take the vaccine as per the advise of their doctors, for which they will not be required to produce any medical certificate," he said.



"Till now, from December 1 to December 30, we have carried out over 18 lakh tests including the Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests. Positivity ratio has been found to be 0.79 per cent," Patel added.



The minister also announced that the prevailing Standard Operating Protocols -- guideline, restrictions and relaxations, which were effective till December 31 has been extended to January 7.



