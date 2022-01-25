Uzbekistan cancels mandatory Covid rapid test for arrivals

Tashkent, Jan 25 (IANS) Uzbekistan on Tuesday decided to cancel the mandatory Covid-19 rapid test for all visitors upon arrival, according to the Health Ministry.



"If visitors have a negative result of the PCR test for coronavirus infection taken within 48 hours, no express test is needed," said the country's special commission on Covid-19.



Earlier this month, Uzbekistan was tightening pandemic restrictions as the first case of the Omicron variant was confirmed in the country, Xinhua news agency.



Starting from January 15, all visitors to Uzbekistan were required to pass a rapid test at airports, train stations and border checkpoints in spite of their PCR test results.



Uzbekistan has so far registered 216,186 Covid-19 cases and 1,545 deaths.



