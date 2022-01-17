UV-C tech that deactivates Covid now open for public usage

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Ultra Violet (UV)-C technology that deactivates the SARS COV-2 virus and has been successfully tried in the Railways, AC buses and even the Parliament House, is now open for general roll-out for use by the common masses, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology said on Monday.



"The technology has been developed according to the requirements for deactivation of SARS COV-2 virus contained in an aerosol with necessary ventilation measures, necessary safety and user guidelines and tested Bio-safety standards etc. UV-C deactivates viruses, bacteria, fungus and other bio - aerosols etc. with appropriate dosages using 254nm UV light," Singh said after releasing the CSIR Guidelines on Disinfection Technologies for Mitigation of SARS-CoV-2 Transmission.



He cautioned that even after installation of this disinfection technology, everybody is advised to strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour including the use of face mask, maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds, etc.



The Union Minister further said the CSIR will write to the Election Commission (EC) for use of this technology during indoor meetings with limited capacity for the ensuing Assembly polls in five states in the wake of ban on physical rallies and roadshows for a specified period of time.



The UV-C air duct disinfection system can be used in auditoriums, large conference rooms, class-rooms, malls etc. which provides a relatively safer environment for indoor activities in the current pandemic.



"The technology meant for mitigation of airborne transmission of Covid was installed in the Central Hall, Lok Sabha Chamber and Committee Rooms 62 and 63 in July, last year ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament," the Minister said, adding that he will write to Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha for installation of this technology ahead of the upcoming Budget Session.



--IANS

rdk/pgh

