Uttarakhand's tableau to showcase development projects, religious sites

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Uttarakhand's tableau at the Republic Day parade is inspired by the progressive development projects in the area of connectivity and religious sites.



With the theme of the tableau is the "Pragati ki Aur Badhta Uttarakhand", the front portion of the tableau shows Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara, situated at an altitude of around 4,329 m, on the bank of the pristine Hemkund Lake. One of the most sacred Sikh shrines, Hemkund Sahib draws thousands of pilgrims every year.



Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, the gurudwara's pictorial natural settings and trek routes, including the one to the Valley of Flowers, make it a popular destination for trekkers and tourists as well.



Tehri Dam, the highest dam in India and the fourth highest dam in the world, is shown in the middle part of Tableau.



At the rear portion of the tableau, the Dobra-Chanti Bridge is shown. The 440-metre long suspension bridge is a connecting link between Tehri Garhwal district headquarters and Pratap Nagar.



The Badrinath temple, one of the Char Dham, is shown in the end part of the tableau, and the Chardham all-weather highway, which will provide pilgrims and tourists easy transport facilities to the holy Hindu places of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri, figures on the side.



--IANS

uj/vd







