Uttarakhand Congress To Start Unemployment Register Campaign Tomorrow

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav on Thursday informed about the unemployment register campaign that will be launched by the party in the state on August 20.

The campaign will be inaugurated by Congress in charge of Devendra Yadav, along with State President Ganesh Godiyal, Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh and former Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

August 20 marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and according to Devendra Yadav, Uttarakhand Youth Congress will be launching this campaign on his birthday with a view to connect the youth and unemployed people in the state. —ANI