Sujata Ranwa Secures First Position By Securing 134 Marks In Military Nursing Service More than twenty Students of Doon Academy of Defense have cleared the Military Nursing Service (MNS) 2021 Exam.

Dehradun (The Hawk): In Military Nursing Service (MNS) 2021 examination Sujata Ranwa, student of Doon Academy of Defense secured first position in the academy by securing 134 marks. More than twenty students of Doon Academy of Defense located at Rajpur Road have scored more than the cutoff of 108.9 in this examination. Sakshi, Akanksha, Kriti, Bhagyalakshmi, Neha Sharma, Priyanka Negi and all other girl students scored above the cut off of 108 marks.

Dr. Pankaj Sindhwal, Director, Doon Academy of Defence said, “We are very proud of the result of our students in the Military Nursing Service (MNS) 2021 examination. We are happy to see the hard work of our academy’s Faculties and students of Doon Academy of Defense paid off in a very good way.”

Mr. Rishabh Srivastava, Academic Director, Doon Academy of Defense said, “I congratulate the students of this academy and wish them all the best for their future.”