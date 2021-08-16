Schools Reopen For Classes VI-VIII In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Most schools across Uttarakhand opened on Monday for students of Classes 6 to 8 after opening earlier this month for the higher classes.

However, only 20-25 per cent students attended the classes. Both private and government schools reopened for these classes.

However, some private schools in Dehradun have either decided to reopen later this week or are still in a dilemma. Meanwhile, COVID curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week with almost the same relaxations till August 24. —PTI