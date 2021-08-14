Sadhvi Devaditi From Patanjali Yogpeeth Visits Gorkhali Community In Dehradun Aims At Upliftment Of The Gorkhali Community At Large

Dehradun (The Hawk): Sadhvi Devaditi, General Secretary of Hamro Swabhimaan Trust by Patanjali Yogpeeth, met with the Gorkhali community in Dehradun today. She visited the Gorkhali Military Inter College Garhi Cantt and met with the newly elected President (Uttarakhand) of Hamro Swabhimaan Trust, Kunal Shamshere Malla, and other members and dignitaries of the trust.

During the occasion, Sadhvi Devaditi announced a Nepali language coaching facility and yoga extension program by the Hamro Swabhimaan trust for the aspirants of Gorkha Military Inter College. She called upon the members of the Hamro Swabhiman Trust to work unitedly and be aware of the given objectives. On being elected as the President (Uttarakhand) of the Hamro Swabhimaan, Kunal Shamshere Malla said, "I feel delighted and honoured to have received such a prominent position in this prestigious organisation. Henceforth, I will make sure to serve with utmost diligence towards uplifting the entire Gorkhali community."

Hamro Swabhiman Trust is dedicated and committed to the development and growth of Nepali speaking community, with the revival of Nepali language, culture, and tradition.

Also present on the occasion were Yog Guru Mohan Karki, DK Pradhan, Ghanshyam and Virendra Sharma among many others.