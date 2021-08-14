FRI Webinar On 'Biodiversity Conservation' Under Prakrati Programme For KV & NV Teachers

Dehradun (The Hawk): Extension Division, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun conducted a virtual training on 13th August, 2021 for teachers of Kendrya Vidyalaya (KVs) and Navoday Vidyalaya (NVs) of North region of the country. Mrs. Richa Misra, Head Extension Division welcomed all the participants and invited the Chief Guest of the programme, Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education for inauguration of the training. Shri Rawat, in his inaugural address gave emphasis on biodiversity conservation with the active participation of local people. He spoke that awareness through such type of trainings will certainly motivate teachers and students to promote forestry activities in their schools and society as well which will certainly be a lead to increased awareness regarding sustainable conservation and propagation of biodiversity. Dr. Anup Chandra, Head, Forest Botany Division spoke about the taxonomy and para-taxonomy and importance in identification of the species. He also told about the global scenario of floral and biodiversity existence and strategy for its conservation. Shri R. Arun Kumar, Dy. Conservator of Forests spoke on Bio-fertilizers and their role in increasing soil fertility. He also compared biofertilizers with organic and chemical fertilizers. Dr. V. K. Varshney, Scientist-G, Chemistry and Bioprospecting Division spoke on importance of essential oils and their physiological, therapeutically and psychological uses. He mentioned that almost all the essential oils are extracted from aromatic plants which are important part of biodiversity and have to be conserved. The team of Extension Team including scientists Dr. Charan Singh, Shri Rambir Singh and Dr. Devendra Kumar coordinated the programme.

