FRI Organizes Training Programme On ‘Forest & Wildlife Conservation’

Dehradun (The Hawk): Forest Research Institute Dehradun concluded a four days training programme on 'Forest and wildlife conservation with special reference to Environment Impact Assessment & Environment Management Plans',organized for the executives of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), Ranchi, Jharkhand on 12 August 2021. Shri S.D. Sharma IFS, Deputy Director general (Research and Administration), ICFRE Dehradun graced the occasion as chief guest.

He highlighted the linkages of species with the ecosystem and importance of 'Environment Impact Assessment & Environment Management Plans' in mine eco-rehabilitation. He emphasized that there is considerable area under different mining activities which may be brought under vegetation cover and can significantly help in meeting out additional carbon sink targets of the country by 2030. These reservoirs may absorb and store the atmosphere's carbon dioxide through physical and biological mechanism. Forest Research Institute has extended its technical support and successfully restored mine burdened areas in different parts of the country such as rock phosphate mine, lime stone mines, Uranium mines, Iron ore mines, Road metal and masonry stone mines.

He also shared his vision for preparing and conducting such programmse to enhance the biodiversity, soil management and carbon capturing to mitigate the green house gas emissions. He further reiterated that such activities would be useful in capacity building for management of coal mines and to achieve the goal of increasing green cover and sustainable management of natural resources.

Dr S. D. Sharma welcomed the participants and coagulated them for successful completion of training programme. He also thanked CMPID management for sending the participants to understand the key concepts of forest management and restoration. He emphasized the role of sustainable mining for our country with is developing and has huge growth potentials. He also invited the officials again to the FRI for farther training programme and wished them very good luck for future endeavors.

Sh. Sudhir Kumar DDG (Extension), shared various ICFRE technologies on mine eco-restoration. He informed that ICFRE is always ready to extend research and technology developed for restoration and management to all stakeholders.

Dr. Vijender Panwar, Head, Forest Ecology and climate change Division presented a detailed account of course and lectures delivered by different resource persons on various aspects and their usefulness to the trainees.

ADG EIA, Group coordinator Research, HoDs of different divisions and Scientists and staff of Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division were present in the closing ceremony.

The programme ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Tara Chand Course coordinator of the training course.

