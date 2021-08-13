Expert Medics Of AIIMS Rishikesh Successfully Performed Thoracic Surgery

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Expert doctors of AIIMS Rishikesh have successfully performed thoracic surgery in the treatment of a female patient who was suffering from a very rare disease called Lymphangioleiomyomatosis for many years. Woman was surviving on oxygen support for the last 3 months. Now she is completely healthy and is able to climb more than three stories of a building. This is first case reported and operated in Uttrakhand.

A 34-year-old woman resident of Muzaffarnagar was suffering from breathing problem for the last 10 years. When the problems started increasing, 3 months ago her life became dependent on oxygen. The woman approached AIIMS Rishikesh after not being able to get definitive treatment in the hospitals of Meerut and Muzaffarnagar. Pulmonary specialist Dr Mayank after investigations suspected the diagnosis of a rare disease named 'Lymphan-gioleiomyomatosis'. Due to this disease,the patient was not able to breath properly and her survival was threatened.

Dr. Madhur Uniyal, Surgical incharge of the operating team of AIIMS Rishikesh and Incharge of 'Collaborative General Thoracic Surgery Program AIIMS Rishikesh and AIIMS Delhi' said that Lymphan-gioleiomyomatosis causes damage to lung tissue that results in such problems as inability of fully oxygenate blood, fluid in the lungs and collapse of normal lung.This disease is of very very rare and occurs in one patient in a population of 10 lakh people. Due to this disease, the smooth muscles in lungs grow abnormally. He said that in such a situation it was necessary to remove these unnatural tissues from the lungs as they were compressing not only heart and central structures but also the opposite lung was compressed to its one third size. For this a risky decision was taken to perform surgery on the patient's entire chest in order to save her life.

Dr. Madhur told that Professor Biplab Mishra, Chest Surgeon of AIIMS Delhi had provided important support in this complex thoracic surgery. This complex surgery took more than four hours. After complete recovery, patient has been successfully discharged from the AIIMS last day. Apart from Dr. Biplab and Dr. Madhur as primary surgeons, Dr. Ajay Kumar, Dr Avneesh and Dr. Ruby were inherent part of surgical team. Dr. Bhavna Gupta of the Department of Anesthesia and her team provided a difficult anesthetic support.

In this regard Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that sharing of education and skills in such complex operations leads to better results. He said that a team of highly experienced and expert doctors is available in AIIMS Rishikesh for General Thoracic surgery. He has congratulated the surgical team for this successful complex surgery and appreciated overall flawless culture of teamwork.