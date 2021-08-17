Ajay Bhatt Undertakes 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' From Dehradun To Haridwar

Rishikesh: Union Minister of State for Tourism and Defence Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday undertook a 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Dehradun to Haridwar via Rishikesh.

Party workers felicitated Bhatt at several places along the way as his convoy passed through Doiwala Rani Pokhri, Shyampur and Raiwala.

This is Bhatt's first visit to Dehradun after assuming office as a Union minister.

Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat felicitated Bhatt in Doiwala, saying that by giving a ministerial berth to a party MP from Uttarakhand, the Centre has honoured the people of the state.



Bhatt is an MP from Nainital. However, Congress workers lined up along the route, raising slogans against price rise and growing unemployment. There was heavy deployment of police personnel on the route to prevent any untoward incident. —PTI