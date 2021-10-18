Uttarakhand rains: Shah speaks to Dhami, assures all help

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Amid continuous heavy rains in Uttrakhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and took stock of the situation.



Shah also enquired about the steps taken by the state government in the wake of the incessant rains and assured him of all possible central help.



According to the state government officials, Dhami directed all district magistrates to update him on the situation on hourly basis.



They also said that the Chief Minister has asked the Chardham Devasthanam Board to temporarily suspend the 'Char Dham Yatra' because of the heavy downpour since Sunday and asked the pilgrims not to proceed further till the weather improves.



Dhami on Monday also visited the state disaster control room at the secretariat and took the updates of the roads and highways, the officials added.



Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 10 teams in seven affected districts of the state.



According to the NDRF, one team each has been deployed in Dehradun, Almora, Pithoragarh, Haridwar while two teams each have been deployed in Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Gadapur.



Over 4,000 pilgrims who have been headed for Kedarnath, have been asked to stay at safe places and the concerned district administrations have been asked to provide assistance to all Yatris.



The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in the state between October 17 and 19 while the areas surrounding Badrinath and Kedarnath have received light snowfall. Heavy to very heavy rains, lightning, hail storms and high speed winds up to 60-70 kmph have been predicted by the Met department for all 13 districts of Uttarakhand.



In February this year too, the Chamoli district had faced a flood like situation in the wake of a glacier breaking off and causing destruction to many bridges and dams.



