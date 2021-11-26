Usha Nadkarni: I have now and then made my opinion known with regard to the show

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Well known actress Usha Nadkarni, who plays an important role in the web show 'Pavitra Rishta - It's Never Too Late' speaks about being part of the show and how she helped the young actors with her advice on the basis of her experience in the industry.



She said: "The new generation in the show are their own bosses and they aren't looking for any advice but however each of them has their own ingredients to mix and better the recipe that I truly love and respect. Of course, everyone is a hero in their own story. Still, I have now and then made my opinion known with regard to the show and how the cast should portray a particular scene and have always valued that and learnt in the process which now shows on the screen."



The actress, who plays the mother of the lead character, Manav (Shaheer Sheikh) further shared that it was great fun to work with the cast of 'Pavitra Rishta'. Also according to her she is satisfied with the response that the show got from viewers.



She added: "Shooting with the cast was great fun. There were plenty of funny instances throughout the shoot, and it hardly ever felt like work. I love the response yet again, and I hope for it to stay constant."



'Pavitra Rishta' features Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles. It is streaming on ALTBalaji.



--IANS

ila/bg