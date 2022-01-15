US Texas Governor blames White House for border crisis

Moscow, Jan 15 (IANS) Governor of the US state of Texas, Greg Abbott has criticised the White House for causing illegal crossings on the border with Mexico, Russian state media has reported.



The current administration has endangered the lives and property of Texans by failing to do its job of securing the border, the Governor said.



According to the report, Texas state troopers have arrested thousands of migrants under Operation Lone Star, which was launched by Abbott in March 2021, in an attempt to combat the smuggling of illegal aliens and drugs, Xinhua news agency reported.



Illegal border crossings into the US skyrocketed to a 61-year high in 2021, it added.



