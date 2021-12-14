US Open champ Raducanu tests COVID positive, withdraws from Abu Dhabi event

Abu Dhabi, Dec 14 (IANS) US Open champion Emma Raducanu has tested positive for Covid-19 and withdrawn from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.



"I was very much looking forward to playing in front of the fans here in Abu Dhabi, but unfortunately after testing positive for Covid, I will have to postpone until the next opportunity," Raducanu said on Monday.



"I'm isolating as per rules and hopefully will be able to get back soon," she added.



The event scheduled from December 16-18 was set to see Britain's 19-year-old star take on Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in Abu Dhabi on December 16. After her exit, organisers said that they are looking at 'alternative top female competitors' to replace Raducanu at the event.



Men's world number six Rafael Nadal and last year's US Open winner Dominic Thiem are set to return from their injury layoffs in Abu Dhabi. Britain's Andy Murray, Russian Andrey Rublev, Norway's Casper Ruud and Canadian Denis Shapovalov will also participate in the event before the 2022 competitive season kicks off in Australia.



A statement from the tournament organisers said, "Emma is now isolating and following all necessary protocols. We wish her a quick recovery and hope to see her back on the court soon."



