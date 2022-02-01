US Navy Secy tests positive for Covid

Washington, Feb 1 (IANS) US Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said that he has tested positive for Covid-19.



Del Toro, who has been fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, said he is following health instructions and will be quarantined for at least five days, reports Xinhua news agency.



"During this time, I will attend key meetings and discussions virtually," the official said, adding that Meredith Berger, performing the duties of under secretary of the US Navy, will represent him at in-person obligations.



"We must continue to vaccinate our naval forces and look out for our physical health as we finish the fight against Covid," Del Toro stressed.



The head of the US Navy is among military leaders of the country who were infected with Covid-19 in January.



US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley and Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger tested positive for the virus in the past few weeks.



The US has reported 4,938,767 Covid-19 cases and 886,668 deaths as of Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University.



--IANS

ksk/

