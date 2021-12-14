US forces kill three civilians in eastern Syria: Syrian state media

Damascus, Dec 14 (IANS) Three civilians from the same family were killed by US forces in the eastern Syrian province of Deir al-Zour, the state news agency SANA reported.



The US forces conducted a large-scale airdrop in the town of Al-Busayrah and surrounding areas in the countryside of Deir al-Zour, with the help of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, killing the three victims in Al-Busayrah on Monday, the report said.



The US forces also conducted house raids in the countryside of Deir al-Zour and abducted people to unknown locations, the report added.



There was no confirmation yet from the US side, Xinhua news agency reported.



According to SANA, the US forces carried out a similar operation in the area on December 7, during which it rounded up people with the help of the SDF, and destroyed the homes it had raided.



The US forces have been active in Syria since 2014 fighting terror groups. The Syrian government has repeatedly slammed it as a presence of occupation, accusing the US of stealing Syrian oil and gas as well as wheat crops.



