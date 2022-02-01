US FDA grants full approval to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Washington, Feb 1 (IANS) Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine has received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



The vaccine, named Spikevax, is approved for use in people ages 18 and older, Xinhua news agency reported.



Spikevax meets the FDA's rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality required for approval, said the agency in a statement.



"While millions of people have already safely received Covid-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated," said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock.



"Today's milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the US," she said.



Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is the second one in the US to receive full approval from the FDA. Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, was fully approved for use in people ages 16 and older in August 2021.



Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine has been available under the FDA's emergency use authorization for individuals 18 years of age and older since December 18, 2020.



