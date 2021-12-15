US Covid-19 death toll tops 800,000

New York, Dec 15 (IANS) The US reached the grim milestone of 800,000 coronavirus deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.



With the national case count topping 50.2 million, the death toll across the US rose to 800,266 as of 6:22 p.m. local time (2322 GMT) on Tuesday, according to the tally.



California led the country in Covid-19 deaths, with 75,411 fatalities. Texas reported the second-highest fatalities of 74,707, followed by Florida with 62,073 deaths and New York with 58,287 deaths, the data showed.



States with more than 25,000 fatalities also include Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio and Michigan, Xinhua news agency reported.



The US remains the country worst-hit by the pandemic with the world's highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 18 per cent of the global cases and more than 15 per cent of global deaths.



The US Covid-19 deaths hit half a million on February 22, topped 600,000 on June 15, and reached 700,000 on October 1. It took 113 days for the national death toll to climb from 500,000 to 600,000, 108 days to jump from 600,000 to 700,000 and 74 days to soar from 700,000 to 800,000.



