US Congressional delegation meets Modi, discusses bilateral issues

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met a US Congressional delegation and exchanged views on the potential for enhancing bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation on contemporary global issues such as the terrorism, climate change and reliable supply chains for critical technologies.



According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office, the delegation led by Senator John Cornyn comprised Senator Michael Crapo, Senator Thomas Tuberville, Senator Michael Lee, Congressman Tony Gonzales and Congressman John Kevin Elizey Sr.



The delegation noted the excellent management of the Covid situation in India in-spite of the challenges of large and diverse population whereas Modi noted that people's participation based on democratic ethos of the country played a key role in managing the worst pandemic of the last one century.



The Prime Minister also appreciated the consistent support and constructive role of the US Congress in deepening the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership which is anchored in shared democratic values.



Modi and the visiting delegation noted the increasing convergence of strategic interests between the two strategic partners and expressed desire to further enhance cooperation with an aim to promote global peace and stability.



There was a warm and frank discussion on regional issues of mutual interest, including those related to South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, the PMO said.



Senator Cornyn is the co-founder and co-Chair of the Senate caucus on India and Indian-Americans.



--IANS

ams/ksk/



