Urvashi Rautela: I have a fan base in the Middle East due to my music videos

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Model-turned-actress Urvashi Rautela who is known for superhit music videos including the recent 'Versace Baby' and three films in the pipeline - says her popularity and reach in the Middle Eastern has only grown with time because of music videos.



She adds, such wide reach also helps her to experiment with her choices of films in near future.



Urvashi told IANS: "I think with time and the number of music videos I have appeared in, people in the Middle East started knowing me and I have gained a huge fan base over there in the Arab world. Every time I go there, in several countries be it - Dubai, Egypt, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar - people identify me and our Bollywood music because of those videos. So it is a great feeling."



The actress recently collaborated with the Arab superstar Mohamed Ramadan for the music video titled 'Versace Baby'. The song has already crossed 20 million views on YouTube and is being liked by people worldwide.



"My collaboration with Ramadan is truly special for the song 'Versace Baby' because it is one of the most expensive music videos that has been produced in recent time and he is a multi-talented man. He is an actor, musician, producer from Egypt. Our collaboration was supposed to happen in 2019 but that did not materialise and then the global pandemic happened. However, this is the beginning of a great time when I have interesting film projects as well as international collaboration," said the actress.



This year itself Urvashi appeared in music videos like 'Teri Load Ve', 'Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si', and 'Doob Gaye'.



She has finished working on the web series titled 'Inspector Avinash' alongside Randeep Hooda and is working on the film 'Dil Hai Grey' that also features actors like Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi.



Apart from Hindi films and shows, she is also making her debut in Tamil with the film 'The Legend' opposite Saravana. She will be seen in the multilingual film 'Black Rose'.



Asked about if her immense popularity is helping her to navigate her way to acting gigs and Urvashi said, "In all my upcoming films, I am playing very different characters, one from another. I in fact will be seen in de-glam roles in them that my fans have not seen me before.



"So now I am treating films as a way to experiment and make choices that give me a sense of fulfillment. I am enjoying that. Music videos are a very strong medium for me to reach out to a global audience and collaborate with international artistes. Sure, I gave a huge number of fan-followers because of music videos but it is not just a tool for me...I am passionate about every collaboration."



