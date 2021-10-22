UP's SGPGIMS starts new facilities for haemophilia, leukaemia patients

Lucknow, Oct 22 (IANS) The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow now has two new facilities -- haemophilia physiotherapy unit and a new ward for Peripherally Inserted Central Cannula (PICC) Line Care Centre for painless chemotherapy of leukaemia patients in the Department of Haematology.



According to Director R.K. Dhiman, in 2019 the department of Haematolgy started a project 'Strategies towards comprehensive haemophilia care services' for improving the haemophilia treatment facilities in the state funded by National Health Mission (NHM).



Under this project, eight physiotherapy centres have been established in different medical colleges of the state and the newly inaugurated centre is a part of this project.



Two physiotherapists have been posted by NHM for the Haemophilia physiotherapy unit.



SGPGIMS Chief Medical Superintendent, Gaurav Agarwal said haemophilia is a congenital bleeding disorder and affect males.



The affected persons have spontaneous bleeding into their joints, muscles or from injury sites. Infusion of clotting factors is the only treatment for these patients.



These patients suffer from physical disabilities due to repeated episodes of bleeding into their joints. These patients require regular physiotherapy and this centre would be very helpful for such patients.



In addition, the Department of Haematology has now set up a dedicated day-care facility for leukaemia patients undergoing chemotherapy to take care of their in-dwelling catheters (PICC Line) to reduce the risk of infections.



