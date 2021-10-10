UP's first tribal museum to be ready in 2022

Lucknow, Oct 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh's first tribal museum, known as 'Tharu Janjati Museum, will come up at Imilia Koder village, a Tharu populated area in Balrampur district.



The state will get this museum by March 2022 and it would largely concentrate on displaying the rich and diverse culture of the rare Tharu tribe, said officials.



A.K. Singh, director state museum and director in-charge state archaeological department, said: "Tharu tribe is, perhaps, the most advanced tribe in Uttar Pradesh that has evolved with the changing times but are still well connected to their roots. They have kept their traditions and culture intact. Our museum would highlight the same and much more about the people of the Tharu tribe."



The first tribal museum is said to be among the pet projects of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



While highlighting the salient features of the grand museum, Singh said the museum will have everything about the Tharu tribe -- starting from their evolution, their culture, religion, tradition, lifestyle, social life and the present life.



"There will be different sections for different topics and theme, highlighting the rare pictures, murals, their history and story of evolution, while some will feature their knowledge of medicinal herbs, some would highlight their fashion, attires and jewellery while others will highlight their lifestyle including their clothing, utensils, recipes, food, furniture etc," he said.



He added that a team from the state museum directorate is visiting Tharu populated villages and is roping in individuals to make the museum authentic.



Spread in around 5.5 acres of land, the construction work of the grand Tharu ethnic museum is in its last phase.



"We are done with most of the construction work that largely includes boundary walls and other infrastructure. We expect to complete the finishing in the next couple of months," said Nitin Kohli, the contractor who is carrying out the construction work.



Tharu tribe members have lauded the initiative.



"It is a good step. I believe that efforts should be made to preserve cultures of all such tribes as they are an important part of history," said Lakshmi Devi, a Tharu and the head of Bela Parsua, a Tharu dominated village in Lakhimpur Kheri district.



The project was inaugurated in January 2020 by the Chief Minister but got delayed due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. Officials hoped that the museum will boost tourism in the area.



