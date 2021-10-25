UP to adopt cluster 2.0 model for push to vaccination

Lucknow, Oct 25 (IANS) To further accelerate vaccination, the Yogi Adityanath government has announced adoption of the 'Cluster Model 2.0' from November 1 to improve the second dose coverage.



Additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, "In addition to the current strategy, efforts are required to achieve the desired target. Giving priority to full vaccination, the work of applying the second dose using the cluster model 2.0 should be done in those villages/localities where the first dose was successfully administered through the cluster model."



Through the cluster model, villages will be divided into categories based on their vaccination status and those villages which have completed both doses will be called 'Covid Safe Villages.'



Based on vaccination assessment by lekhpals, all villages will be divided into three categories -- those with 95 per cent or more first dose vaccination, 80-95 per cent first dose vaccination, and less than 80 per cent first dose vaccination.



On the basis of this list, vaccination will be prioritised.



Meanwhile, after recording the lowest Covid single-day tally of three cases, the numbers rose again to double digit (13 cases) on Sunday.



The active cases, which had dropped below the 100-mark, also rose to 103 in the last 24 hours.



The state now has 20 per cent of its eligible adult population fully vaccinated while 65 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.



Of the 13 cases, Lucknow, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Sitapur recorded two cases each on Sunday, while 41 districts had no active cases.



At present, 12.54 crore people have been vaccinated in the state, including 2.95 crore who have received both doses.



--IANS

amita/dpb





