UP sisters commit suicide by jumping in front of moving train

Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 19 (IANS) Three sisters in Uttar Pradesh have allegedly ended their lives by jumping in front of the Jansadharan Express train at Fattupur railway crossing.



Their bodies were found near the railway tracks on Friday.



Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar, said that the victims have been identified as Preeti (16), Kajal (14), and Aarti (11) -- daughters of late Rajendra Prasad Gautam of Ahiroli village. Their father died nine years ago and their mother is visually impaired.



The three girls, along with their brother, Ganesh, worked as labourers to run the house, Kumar said.



Police suspect that poverty could have driven the siblings to take such an extreme step.



The sisters went missing from their house since Thursday evening.



Their bodies have been sent for autopsy, the police officer said.



