UP: Rape victim dies after consuming poison, SHO suspended

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 10 (IANS) An alleged rape victim ended her life by consuming poison at a police station to protest against police inaction.



The incident took place on Saturday and Station House officer (SHO) Chunna Singh has been suspended.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Sudhir Kumar Singh said that the woman, a resident of a village under Mehnajpur police station area, was allegedly sexually assaulted recently.



Her husband claimed that she had identified one Anil of the same village as one of the accused, but police failed to take any action in the matter.



"In-charge of the police station Chunna Singh has been suspended for negligence," the SP said.



The victim's family alleged that they had appealed to the police many times for justice, but in vain.



The woman reached the police station on Saturday and later consumed poison. She was rushed to a hospital where was declared brought dead, the SP said.



The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.



The police added that a case has been registered against the accused.



Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief and Azamgarh MP Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government over the incident.



In a tweet, he said, "In Azamgarh, hurt over lack of action against the accused of rape, a woman committed suicide in a police station -- very sad!"



He further stated, "This incident is a slap on the face of the BJP government, which makes tall claims of giving justice to the common man. The government should take strictest action against the guilty police officers and the accused."



--IANS

amita/dpb







