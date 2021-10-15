UP rape survivor's mother also files FIR against husband

Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 15 (IANS) There is more trouble brewing for the man who has been accused of raping his minor daughter, along with 28 others, over the past few years.



Two days after the 17-year-old girl in Lalitpur lodged a case of rape against her father and several others, including Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) functionaries, her mother has now lodged an FIR against her husband, claiming that he sodomised her son and also subjected her to domestic violence in which her in-laws were also involved.



In her police complaint against 11 persons, including her husband and in-laws, the rape survivor's mother has claimed that in 2003 her husband had kidnapped her from home after drugging her parents. He had also taken her gold ornaments.



Later, she was taken to Jabalpur where she was forcibly married to him in an Arya Samaj temple in the presence of his relatives.



She further claimed that her husband continuously thrashed and tortured her from the very first day of the marriage. After getting pregnant, she was asked to get aborted but when she refused, her in-laws stopped giving her food. She somehow survived by taking food from the neighbours.



After giving birth to a daughter, she was again subjected to torture.



After she conceived again, her husband allegedly tried to damage her private parts.



Her in-laws also tried to kill her on several occasions by dosing her with kerosene oil, poisoning her and by trying to throw acid but each time she survived, she claimed in her complaint.



She further mentioned in the complaint that her husband used to sodomise her son also apart from taking her daughter to various places after her school and trying to sell her.



On the basis of the complaint, police have lodged an FIR against several persons, including the husband, sister-in-law and mother-in-law of the woman under sections 498A, 366, 323, 506 , 326 377 of IPC besides Section 4/5 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.



Police also lodged two FIRs against 200 BSP and 250 SP party workers who had come to submit a memorandum against the FIR.



--IANS

amita/dpb







