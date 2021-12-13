UP professor who killed family, found dead

Kanpur (Uttar Pardesh), Dec 13 (IANS) The professor, who had absconded after killing his wife and two children earlier this month, has been found dead.



The professor's body was found afloat at Siddhanath Ghat along the Ganga in Kanpur's Chakeri area. The body has been sent for autopsy.



DCP (West) BBGTS Murti said that Prof Sushil Kumar may have jumped into the Ganga to end his life, hours after the triple murder.



Sleeping pills, identity cards and car keys were recovered from his bloated body. A forensic team has joined in the investigations and the viscera will be sent for further examination since the body was found in a highly decomposed state on Sunday afternoon.



It may be recalled that on December 3, the professor had strangled his wife, Chandra Prabha, and used a hammer to kill his son, Shikhar, 21, and daughter Khushi, 16, at Divinity Homes apartment in Kalyanpur.



He had planned the murder in detail and sedated his family members with a poison-laced drink.



After the professor went missing, he was caught on CCTV cameras at Atal Ghat and later his mobile location was traced to Sarsaiya Ghat on the Ganga. Massive search operations were launched and divers were pressed into service along the Ganga from Kanpur to Fatehpur, till he was finally found afloat nine days later near Ganga banks at Chakeri.



Immediately after committing murders on December 3, Sushil Kumar had messaged his brother that he had wiped out his family under severe depression. A 10-page suicide said that he was upset over the emergence of Covid variant Omicron.



"No more counting bodies now. I am consciously destroying myself by killing my family. No one else is responsible," wrote the 55-year-old professor, Sushil Singh, who was head of the forensic science department at a private medical college in Mandhana.





--IANS

amita/dpb







