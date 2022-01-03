UP polls: BJP MP urges Nadda to field Yogi from Mathura

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav has requested party's national president J.P. Nadda to field Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Mathura, the land of Lord Krishna, in the upcoming Assembly polls.



"The Chief Minister himself declared that he will contest elections from wherever the party tells him. Although, voters in every assembly constituency in the state will wish that Yogi ji contests from their legislative assembly, I humbly request you to field him from Mathura as that is the desire of the people of the Braj region," he wrote.



Talking to IANS, he said: "I only act as a mediator and it is Lord Krishna's wish to see Yogi Adityanath contest from Mathura. He has developed all the areas of the state including Braj, but if he contests from here, the land of Shri Krishna will develop further."



Responding to a question whether Adityanath is being demanded to contest from Mathura in order to please the farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, he said: "No farmer is angry with either the BJP or the Chief Minister and there is an atmosphere in favour of BJP across the state."



