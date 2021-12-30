UP Police to get allowance for phone, nutritious food

Lucknow, Dec 30 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will now provide a special cell phone allowance of Rs 2,000 to policemen so that they reach the crime scene on time.



Additional Chief Secretary (Kome), Avanish Awasthi, said that that as per the direction of the Chief Minister, all policemen of the rank of sub inspectors, head constables and constables doing field duties will be given Rs 2,000 for SIM card.



Police inspectors, sub-inspectors, clerical cadre and constables will also be given an additional 25 per cent allowance for nutritious meal.



Both these allowances were promised by the Chief Minister on police commemoration day on October 21.



Earlier, Rs 1,200 was given for nutritious meal to inspectors, sub-inspectors and clerical cadre and the same has now been increased to Rs 1,500, Awasthi said.



For head constables and constables, it has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,875 and for the fourth-class staff, it has been increased from Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,688.



"The money will be given in two instalments, first Rs 1,000 from January to June and then, from July to December," he added.



--IANS

amita/sks/ksk/