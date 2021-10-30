UP Police register case for showing Yogi in poor light in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 30 (IANS) Following a complaint about an event that took place in the streets before the official residence of the Kerala Governor on October 23, the Lucknow Cyber police have registered a case against the Campus Front of India activists -- the organisers of the event for allegedly portraying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in poor light.



At the protest meeting organised by the CFI, a man dressed as Yogi Adityanath was being dragged by three men and had imitated an assault on him.



The CFI was protesting against the manner in which Popular Front of India activists including journalist Siddique Kappan, were put in jail after they were arrested by UP Police for their alleged involvement in inciting unrest over the Hathras incident.



Pro-RSS outfits got upset with what happened and the video of the event went viral and it was after two Lucknow residents petitioned against portraying the UP chief Minister in poor light, the UP cyber police registered a case against those who took part in the event.



According to a source, a team of the Lucknow police is expected to arrive here in the state capital and before that they will get in touch with the Kerala Police to finalise the finer aspects of the case.



