UP officer's wife booked for injuring judge's pet dog

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 11 (IANS) The wife of an officer belonging to the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) has been booked for running over the pet dog of an additional district judge and injuring the canine critically.



The incident took place earlier this week near the Officer's Colony, Sitapur, and the accused was traced through the CCTV footage. She has been booked for reckless driving.



Police said an FIR was lodged on a written complaint by the ADJ's son, Neelesh, and investigations were underway.



SHO, Kotwali, Tej Prakash Singh, said, Neelesh alleged in his complaint that the wife of an officer residing at Officer's Colony deliberately ran her car over his pet, injuring it critically.



Preliminary investigations revealed the private car belonged to the district agriculture development officer and his wife, Jyoti Singh, was in the driver's seat, when the mishap took place.



"We are examining the sequence of events and scouring CCTV footage from the spot. Those present at the spot will be traced and their statements will be recorded," said Singh.



The officer's wife was booked for rash driving and mischief by killing or maiming animals.



--IANS

