UP man tonsured, beaten by mob over theft

Mainpuri (UP), Dec 16 (IANS) A 24-year-old man, accused of stealing a music system from a SUV, was beaten and his head was partially tonsured (in stripes) and half of his moustache was shaved off by the local people.



A purported video of the incident went viral on social media. In the three-minute video, the accused can be seen begging people to let him go while they shave his head. He was also kicked and beaten by some people. Some of the residents can be heard saying that the video should be widely circulated on social media to make people aware about the man's identity.



The incident took place on Tuesday night in Kushalpur village of the district.



Station house officer (SHO) of Bewar police station Suresh Chand Sharma said that the accused had already stolen a battery of a tractor before being caught by locals.



The SHO said an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 379 (theft) and 311 (whoever is a thug, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine) of IPC.



A second FIR was registered against two men, including the owner of the tractor, who had tonsured the suspect's head, and his neighbour under section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person) of IPC.



The man is a resident of Banakia village and he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.



