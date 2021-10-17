UP man seeks justice from Lord Ram in police case

Ayodhya, Oct 17 (IANS) Somnath Nishad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh' Basti district, has reached Ayodhya wearing a banner and carrying a placard. He is pleading before Lord Ram to help him get justice from police "atrocities".



Nishad, who has travelled 70 km on foot from Basti to Ayodhya, told reporters that the local police have lodged several fake criminal cases against him.



"I have knocked on every door but no one has helped me. I have no hope left for getting justice there so I have come to Lord Ram because he is almighty. I am confident that I will get justice here," he said.



Nishad said that trouble began when there was a minor clash with some other residents in his village earlier this year and the then Sub-Inspector Deepak Singh field a case against him, allegedly at the behest of a rival group.



"He booked me under the Gonda Act and I have been pleading with all police officers to review my case but no one has done so," he said.



Nishad alleged that Singh had asked him to pay Rs 20,000 and when he could not pay the amount, the police official booked him and sent him to jail.



Singh has been terminated form service after he booked a girl and eight members of her family in a fake case.



The matter came under media spotlight and action was taken against him.



--IANS

