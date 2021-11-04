UP man poses as dead MP to claim compensation, probe ordered

Meerut, Nov 4 (iANS) A probe has been ordered into the case of a man who impersonated a deceased MP and submitted fake documents to claim Rs 1 crore compensation for 80 bigha land acquired by the authorities for road widening project from the office of the Additional District Magistrate (ADM), land acquisition.



The man impersonated Prem Manohar, a two-term Rajya Sabha MP from Janata Party, who died in 2013.



Strangely, all attested documents from tehsildars and other officials were in place.



The matter came to light when the administration was all set to release a cheque of Rs 84 lakhs and someone informed the officials that Prem Manohar was no longer alive.



District Magistrate K. Balaji has ordered a probe into the matter.



Manohar's sons confirmed that their father died in 2013 and that they have no idea about the imposter, who is yet to be nabbed.



Manohar was a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, from 1968 to 1974 and then from 1977 to 1980.



As per the records of the district administration, he had bought 80 bighas of agricultural land in Samaspur village beside the National Highway 119 that goes to Pauri from Meerut.



According to an official, "the administration started acquiring land some months ago for the widening of the highway, and the process is still on. One day, a man identifying himself as Prem Manohar arrived at the district magistrate's office with all relevant documents and claimed compensation for the acquired land. The man submitted copies of Aadhaar, address proof, voter ID and even a passbook to prove his identity. Along with this, a certificate issued by the Lekhpal identifying the man as Prem Manohar was also submitted".



As all documents seemed to be in place, the officials concerned started the reimbursement process and a cheque of Rs 84 lakhs was prepared. But before the cheque could be released to the claimant, it came to light that the real Prem Manohar had died in 2013.



The officials then called Manohar's son, Prashant Kumar, to verify the matter.



Prashant Kumar told reporters: "We have already shared the required documents with the administration to prove that my father is no more."



Balaji said that he had asked the ADM, land acquisition, to investigate the matter and submit his report at the earliest. He said that the imposter would be identified and arrested at the earliest.



--IANS

