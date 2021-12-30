UP: Man kills self over fake bank account

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 30 (IANS) A 35-year-old man allegedly ended his life by hanging after he learnt that a fake account had been opened in his name in 2015 in a private bank and that it was being used for committing fraud worth nearly Rs 1 crore.



Bank officials were allegedly forcing him to deposit the money to clear dues and he did not get any help from the bank manager.



His wife has submitted a written complaint to the Khuthar police station, but an FIR is yet to be registered by the police.



The man, identified as Ramashish Kumar, was a mason and used to live with his wife, Pramila Devi, and daughter Kajal in the Khuthar town in Shahjahanpur district.



His wife alleged that two men from the bank came to her house on December 20 and told her husband about a bank account that has been active since 2015 in his name.



"They said he had outstanding dues worth several lakhs," she said and added that her husband tried to convince the recovery agents of the bank that he had never opened an account.



"On Tuesday, the recovery agent humiliated my husband at a market and threatened to send him to jail. He was really worried and was saying that the outstanding amount is nearly a crore. He killed himself on Wednesday because he was worried and I hold the bank officials responsible for his death," said Pramila Devi.



Khuthar Station house officer (SHO) Dhananjay Singh said, "We are in the process of registering an FIR under section 306 (abetment of suicide) against the bank manager and one other based on the complaint of his wife. The matter will be investigated and the guilty will be brought to book."



