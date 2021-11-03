U.P man held for damaging Hanuman idol

Ballia, Nov 3 (IANS) A man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly damaging an idol of Lord Hanuman and try to disturb communal harmony in the area.



The accused Shabbir damaged the Lord Hanuman idol at Bilchagarh in the Revti area on Tuesday.



He was caught in an allegedly inebriated condition and handed over to the police.



The police spokesman said that the accused was being interrogated and further investigations were underway.



--IANS

amita/bg