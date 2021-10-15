UP industries told to adopt Miyawaki afforestation technique

Lucknow, Oct 15 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order making it compulsory for industries to adopt the Japanese Miyawaki afforestation technique.



This is a major policy change to curb the carbon footprint in the state and to offset the industrial carbon emissions.



Under the technique, the state pollution control board (UPPCB) has recommended industries to grow high density micro forests in a minimum 150 square metre of land to meet the mandatory requirement of 33 per cent of area of the total land owned by an industry.



The order signed by additional chief secretary, forest, Manoj Singh reads, "Standard operating procedure (SOP) has been developed by UPPCB for Miyawaki afforestation technique.



"To control air pollution caused by industries, the Miyawaki method of plantation is very effective, as these plantations have about 10 times more capacity to absorb air pollutants.



"Therefore, to develop the green belt, it is compulsory for industrial units to adopt the Japanese technique. Technical guidance will be provided by divisional forest officers who will closely monitor the Miyawaki method-based plantation."



The order, issued on Thursday, further said, "If industrial units fail to comply with the order, appropriate action including revoking license to operate will be taken."



In Miyawaki forests, only native species that are originally found in the forest land in that area, are grown in a specially prepared forest lawn soil having organic matter, water retention and percolation along with culture of microorganisms.



Such forests have more than 99 per cent survival and need minimum maintenance. The forest grown by this methodology grows 10 times faster, is 30 times denser, 100 per cent bio diverse and natural.



In the last one year, the Uttar Pradesh government has covered over 19 hectares of land with micro forest in Lucknow's Kukrail, Agra, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Ghaziabad.



--IANS

