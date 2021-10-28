UP govt transfers 10 IAS officers

Lucknow, Oct 28 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has transferred 10 IAS officers, including six District Magistrates.



The transfers were announced around midnight on Wednesday.



Alok Singh has been transferred from his present posting of Additional Director SUDA to Lalitpur as District Magistrate, while Chandra Bhushan Tripathi has been named the new District Magistrate of Hamirpur.



Mahendra Bahadur Singh, the District Magistrate of Mainpuri, has been shifted to Lakhimpur Kheri in the same capacity.



Avinash Krishna Singh has been named the new District Magistrate of Mainpuri, while Sheshmani Pandey is the new District Magistrate of Amethi.



Arun Kumar has been posted as the District Magistrate of Mau.



--IANS

