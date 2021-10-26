UP forest official stabbed for objecting to cattle grazing

Bijnor (UP), Oct 26 (IANS) Four persons have been booked for allegedly stabbing a forest official, who objected to cattle grazing in Rahmatpur forest area in Chandpur range of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district.



Bijnor Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (SDO), Harendra Singh said the injured official is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is out of danger.



A team led by forest ranger Karamveer Singh reached the spot following a tip-off that some local people were grazing cattle there and destroying newly planted saplings, he added.



"Besides, they were indulging in gambling. When confronted, they allegedly attacked the forest team with sticks and knife," he alleged.



The SDO said a case has been registered against four assailants but they are yet to be arrested by Chandpur Police.



--IANS

