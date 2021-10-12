UP dy CM avoids questions on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Since the news of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence broke out, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has been maintaining silence on questions related to the incident.



Speaking to the media on Monday, when Sharma was asked by IANS to comment on the impact of the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, he left without answering.



Ever since Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, has been arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, most BJP leaders have been dodging questions related to the incident.



However, Sharma, while speaking to IANS, answered questions on other issues, such as the Vidhan Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi's frequent campaigns and Akhilesh Yadav's Parivartan Yatra.



Talking about Priyanka Gandhi's frequent visits to UP, he said, "Everyone has the right to campaign but some people leave their houses only after every 4-5 years."



While talking about the Vijay Rath Yatra of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dinesh Sharma said, "It will have no effect on the BJP. The opposition parties can keep fighting forever."



Talking about the achievements of the UP government, he told IANS, The Yogi Adityanath government has made incredible progress and brought real development in the state unlike the previous government. And this has happened only because unlike other parties, our party actually believes in development.



At the press conference, Dinesh Sharma also promised to break the 2017 record and win more seats in the 2022 UP elections.



--IANS

miz/sukanya/skp/