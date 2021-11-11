UP crosses 10 cr mark in 1st dose vaccination

Lucknow, Nov 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 10-crore mark in administering the first dose of vaccines against Covid-19.



The state, according to a government spokesman, has already administered over 13.53 billion vaccine doses.



Nearly 68 per cent of the state's total eligible adult population has received at least one dose, with approximately 24 per cent fully immunised.



It has administered more than 13,53,77,271 vaccine doses, including 10,00,02,539 first doses and 3,53,74,732 double doses.



Despite being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh is outpacing others in its efforts to prevent the anticipated third wave of the pandemic through vaccination.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already issued orders to speed up the immunisation drive, with a target of delivering 25 to 30 lakh doses per day over the next two months.



Meanwhile, mega vaccination campaigns are being held in the state on a regular basis.



The spokesman said that the Yogi Adityanath government has now implemented the 'Cluster Model 2.0' to improve second dose coverage in the state.



Prioritising full vaccination, the second dose is being administered under the cluster model 2.0 in villages and localities where the first dose was successfully administered using the same model.



The state-wide rollout of the cluster model for the Covid-19 vaccination drive earlier in June made the task simple, equitable, and seamless, removing critical roadblocks such as transportation and the digital divide.



--IANS

