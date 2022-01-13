UP Covid vaccination tops 22 cr mark

Lucknow, Jan 13 (iANS) Uttar Pradesh has achieved another milestone after it crossed 22 crore Covid-19 vaccinations by administering the fastest one crore doses in just five days.



According to official data, 22.03 crore doses have been administered in state, which include over 20.1 lakh vaccinations on Wednesday.



Health officials said that the 21-crore dose mark was achieved on January 7 which means that over one crore doses were administered in just five days.



Lucknow tops the list with 64. 5 lakh doses followed by Prayagraj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Kanpur Nagar with over 50 lakh doses each.



At least 13.82 crore people have taken the first dose of the vaccine, while 8.18 crore are fully inoculated against the virus.



Considering the adult eligible population of 14.74 crore, the numbers indicate that nearly 95 per cent and 56 per cent coverage in both the categories.



Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh saw a massive jump of 13,681 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total number fo active cases to 57,355.



Lucknow reported the maximum number of 2,181 cases in a day, while Gautam Buddha Nagar followed with 1,992 cases.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed concerned officials to ensure adequate availability of vaccines and set the target of providing at least one dose to teenagers by January-end.



More than 1.94 lakh 'precaution' (booster) doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens in the state in less than three days.



--IANS

ksk/







