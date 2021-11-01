UP Congress to have separate manifesto for women

Lucknow, Nov 1 (IANS) Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that her party has prepared a separate manifesto for women for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



Priyanka Gandhi had announced last month that her party will give 40 per cent ticket to women in the polls slated for early next year, saying the decision is aimed at making women, who constitute roughly half the vote bank, a "full-fledged partner in power".



"My dear sisters of Uttar Pradesh, your each day is full of struggles. Understanding this, the Congress party has prepared a separate manifesto for women," she said in a tweet in Hindi.



"On the formation of the Congress party's government, three LPG cylinders will be given for free to women annually and women will be able to travel for free in state government buses."



Priyanka Gandhi has also tagged a picture along with the tweet listing the Congress' promises to the women if the party comes to power in the Uttar Pradesh.



The other assurances include an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month to ASHA and Anganwadi workers; appointment of women to 40 per cent posts according to the provisions of reservation; pension of Rs 1,000 to old widows; and opening of 75 skill schools that will be named after the brave women of the state.



The Congress is trying to consolidate women power in its favour for the Assembly polls.



She had said last month that all class 12 pass girls will be given a smartphone while all graduate girls will get an electric scooter if her party forms a government in the state.



