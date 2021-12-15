UP BJP leader asks people to vote in return for free foodgrain

Agra, Dec 15 (IANS) Former minister and BJP leader Raja Aridaman Singh has been caught on camera asking ration card beneficiaries in Agra to vote for 'Yogi ji', as 'they were getting direct benefits of schemes announced by his government.'



The video, which has gone viral on social media, was shot while the BJP leader was talking to ration card holders at the launch of UP government's statewide free ration distribution campaign.



In the video, Singh is seen purportedly saying: "If the poor are getting benefits of government schemes, then their vote should also go to the government. This scheme is not for any particular caste, as every poor person is getting free ration."



He is also heard asking the women to tell their kin to vote for BJP saying: "Irrespective of the advice given by your son or husband you give your vote to Yogi ji only."



Aridaman Singh's wife Pakshalika Singh is a sitting BJP MLA.



Singh, when contacted, defended his statement saying: "If government is providing free ration to the poor, they should give their votes to it."



He said he also showed images of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed on packets of salt and dal to make people aware about the scheme.



Congress spokesman Surendra Rajput said that the video was a proof of the manner in which the ruling BJP was using government money to buy votes.



"It is luring voters with freebies to get votes. The Election Commission should look into the matter," he said.



If the BJP government is really concerned about people's welfare, it should provide employment to youths, control inflation and reduce prices of petrol and diesel, he added.



Free ration was distributed to the poor from April to November 2021 as part of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana after the second wave of Covid hit the nation.



The scheme has now been extended till March next year.



Over 15 crore ration card holders in UP will get benefit under the scheme.



